ENB begin softball comp with victories for men and women

TEAM East New Britain started their softball campaign on a high note winning both their men’s and the women’s games over neighbours West New Britain at San Remo Sports Precinct yesterday.

The men’s team proved too strong in the second game of the day, thrashing West New Britain led by former Port Moresby player, Nick Balbal, 15-2.

In the women’s game which was played earlier, the Team ENB managed by former PNG representative player Mechtil Raymond were too good for West New Britain wining 17-1.

Raymond who works for Post PNG in Kokopo had found time from her busy schedule to support and mould the young women softball players to represent East New Britain.

She did not single out any player in this massive victory but said her pitcher stood out, ensuring West New Britain did not reach the base.

Pitcher Rosie was outstanding delivering K2s to West New Britain players restricting them from scoring throughout the first three innings.

West New Britain scored their only run through short their stop who sent the ball out to the centre out field and was fumbled by East New Britain centre outfield allowing her to race home.

“It’s good to start the competition with the win and I am proud of the girls. We are here to win the gold medal and will watch our game against Madang,” Raymond said.

The former Port Moresby Gazelle player said she was happy for her girls and they were looking forward to the second match today. Team East New Britain is on course to win gold only if they beat Madang today.

“We are no underestimating Madang but we are going to give them a good run for their money,” the former PNG representative player said.

Only three teams, East New Britain, West New Britain and Madang are taking part in the softball competition.

