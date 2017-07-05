ENB candidates petition officials to begin counting

By ELIZABETH VUVU

COUNTING in East New Britain will begin on Sunday afternoon – at the insistence of candidates contesting the five seats.

They submitted a petition to provincial returning officer Joap Voivoi, returning officers for the four districts and acting police commander Snr Insp Joseph Tabali at the Electoral Commission office at Vunapope in Kokopo yesterday, asking that counting begins after polling ends on Saturday.

Voivoi agreed and advised that the counting of ballot papers must begin on Sunday.

Rabaul returning officer Ekonia Wallom has organised counting to begin at 1pm on Sunday at the Maltech Secondary School in town.

Counting venues in Kokopo, Gazelle and Pomio will begin at around the same time.

Candidates suggested that counting should be done only during the day because of the constant power outages.

A petition by Pomio candidates was presented to the electoral office on Monday demanding that ballot boxes for the Sinivit LLG be airlifted to the Pomio district headquarters in Palmalmal, where counting would take place.

Voivoi said the ballot boxes for the 33 polling sites in Sinivit LLG would be transported by helicopter.

Voivoi said the ballot boxes for the ENB regional seat for mainland Pomio would be transported by sea.

