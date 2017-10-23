ENB court favoured for Supreme Court circuits

DEPUTY Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika says the National Court facilities at the Livuan-Reimber local level government (LLG) in Gazelle district, East New Britain, are capable of hosting Supreme Court circuits.

Sir Gibbs said this last week during the launch of the National Court sitting at the LLG.

He said the court facilities were conducive to hosting Supreme Court sittings, and would bring judiciary services closer to the people in the rural areas.

He said this was in line with the Government’s vision of bringing basic government services to the people.

Sir Gibbs further acknowledged the efforts of the late Justice Salatiel Lenalia in pushing this cause, which has now been realised.

He told the community and the legal fraternity that this was a gazetted area for district, National and Supreme Court sittings.

Sir Gibbs further urged ENB Governor Nakikus Konga to take on the work that has been done by the judiciary in the province to sustain services and facilities in the LLG.

He also commended the provincial administration and government for supporting the expansion of judiciary services in the province.

President of Livuan-Reimber LLG Serah Marum said launching the LLG as a gazetted area for National Court sitting was as a milestone in bringing government services to the rural population.

