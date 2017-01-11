ENB expecting cruise ships

EAST New Britain is expecting 19, possibly 20 cruise visits this year, says ENB Tourism Authority (ENBTA) chief executive officer Gard Renson.

According to statistics from ENBTA, the province had 15 cruise ships in 2015 with a total of 19,670 visitors.

But he said the biggest number of visits was by Papua New Guineans, for conferences and holidays.

Renson said the deep cultural norms that had bound the people of ENB through the years, their inviting attitude and general friendliness was a big player in the tourism industry.

“The untapped tourism products located in all parts of the province are mind-boggling. These are the basis that we believe can make East New Britain a truly tourism hub,” said Renson.

The ENB tourism master plan explores a strategic tourism development concept of developing tourism clusters in different parts of the province.

It has taken into consideration the well-being of the local product owners and will facilitate for the local people to participate meaningfully in the tourism industry.

“The ENB tourism master plan is a document that some may see as ambiguous and ambitious but it is a plan that is home-grown and supports the National Government’s Vision 2050.

“It also supports the provincial development plan 2011-2020. It is a document that addresses the provincial vision and mission statements. It empowers our people to be self-reliant and self-sufficient through appropriate entrepreneurial skills development in order to develop their own communities.”

The plan is currently going through the vetting process before its launching, upon approval by the provincial executive council this year.

