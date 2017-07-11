ENB eyes better project

THE Rapopo village and Kabakaul port development project will set the standard for urban development in East New Britain, ENB Development Corporation (ENBDC) Group managing director and chief executive officer, William Lamur says.

ENBDC, the business arm of the provincial government purchased the 137 hectares land from the Rabaul Archdiocese last August for the multi-million kina development along the Tokua-Kokopo corridor.

It (ENBDC) opened a small sales and administrative office at Rapopo on Saturday to facilitate land sales and attend to inquiries.

Lamur said the land would be used for commercial development, industrial, residential and port services.

“There has been overwhelming interest from the public but as of today with the opening of the office, it gives the opportunity to publicly market the development,” Lamur said.

“Billboards have been put up and the media will be used so people that have interest can come forward with their expressions of interest.

“It is a big project, we don’t undermine it. We can’t claim to be experts in it, but we are working with partners to ensure whatever we develop is first class and will be world class.

“We are going to set the standards for urban development in East New Britain.

“Interestingly, what we are seeing all around in ENB is actually sub-standard.

“We are trying to develop a modern city in Papua New Guinea.

Lamur said with the reactivation of the chamber of commerce last week, he raised concerns that the chamber ought to get its act together so there would be a voice to determine what was desired for Kokopo and the future for ENB.

Lamur assured the church that ENBDC Group would honour its commitment in fully purchasing the land.

It is understood the church would use the proceeds for education and health developments.

