ENB eyes safe election

By Elizabeth Vuvu

EAST New Britain wants to maintain its history of delivering a safe, free and fair national election and has engaged members of the community to assist in security operations.

Provincial administrator Wilson Matava said this at the closing of police training on Friday at the Raluana United Church, Kokopo.

A total of 134 people comprising 60 public servants, 39 ex-servicemen and women, 35 former police reservists and soldiers attended the training.

They will be commissioned by Police Commissioner Gari Baki this week as police constables to assist in the election.

“We are not taking this election lightly,” Matava said.

“That is why police and the provincial administration, through the provincial election steering committee, thought we should get members of our community to be the eyes and ears of the police force.

“If there is any issue or any intelligence or information that you need to pass along the line, you need to pass it to people in authority.

“You have put your hands up to support effective policing during the election.

“That is why you are here to join forces with our policemen, leaders, community leaders and not to go into the communities to cause problems.

“You have to work closely with our communities so we continue to maintain that record set in the past elections.”

Matava paid tribute to the ex-servicemen and women, saying they were respectable members of their communities, and commended their willingness to participate.

Matava said two agreements would be signed soon between the Kokopo City Authority and provincial administration and the Royal PNG Constabulary to recruit reservists to enforce law and order in Kokopo.

He told the officers if they wanted to be selected and be engaged as fulltime reservists, they must perform and put to good use the training they received.

He said the officers would be assessed.

Assistant Commissioner of Police for New Guinea Islands, Chief Superintendent Anton Billie urged the officers not to abuse the special powers vested upon them.

Like this: Like Loading...