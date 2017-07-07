ENB govt welcomes bid to decentralise poll updating

THE East New Britain government has welcomed plans by the Electoral Commission to decentralise the role of the electoral registry to provinces.

Acting administrator Wilson Matava told The National that the elections had progressed well in the province so far because of the support of stakeholders.

“I am the chairman of the provincial election steering committee for East New Britain. We meet every week,” he said.

“There are challenges in implementing the elections.

“But we have done well with the support of the police and agencies such as Telikom, PNG Power and Electoral Commission officials.

“We are working together. So far, so good.”

Matava acknowledged the support of Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato who was in Kokopo yesterday.

He said the only challenge was the electoral rolls.

“But the initiative now taken by the Electoral Commission to decentralise the updating of the common roll and appointing election manager as electoral registrars is the way forward,” Matava said.

“I commend the Electoral Commission for planning to decentralise the updating of the common roll.

“And more importantly, appointing electoral managers in the provinces as registrars.

“This would help each province establish a registry.

“We would then not have to turn people away during elections as registrars would be in a better position to update eligible voters.”

