ENB hosts monitoring, control, surveillance meet

EAST New Britain last week hosted the 7th monitoring, control and surveillance (MCS) sub-regional group (Arafura and Timor Seas) meeting which discussed the development of a new work plan to focus on key issues of illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing in the region.

Administrator Wilson Matava, who opened the two-day meeting, highlighted the development of fisheries projects in ENB.

“We are driving impact fisheries projects through partnership arrangements to ensure our local people benefit through job opportunities, promote food security and marine livelihood and contribute to promote and grow the local economy,” he said.

“These include the Rabaul Kurakakaul jetty and onshore fisheries facility development project costing K3 million.”

He said design for the jetty and onshore facilities was completed and submitted to ENB physical planning and building boards for approval and certification. Work should start by June or July.

Another project Matava referred to was the Rabaul regional fisheries service centre and hub, which has an initial allocation of K5 million.

He said a memorandum of understanding has been vetted by the National Fisheries Authority for clearance before signing and a Japanese grant application has been completed and submitted to Japan International Cooperation Agency PNG office for joint funding and development.

Like this: Like Loading...