ENB leaders challenged

POLITICAL leaders in East New Britain have been urged to publically state how much money they have allocated through church funding for youth rehabilitation and empowerment programmes.

Non-governmental organisation East New Britain Today (ENBT) made this call yesterday as a response to an article in The National on Tuesday which quoted Sir Ronald Tovue and Rabaul MP Dr Allan Marat.

They had called on the youth in ENB to be responsible when participating on social media.

ENBT’s action team leader Apisai Jubilee said while ENBT supported the call, it was also important for current MPs representing the four districts of Kokopo, Rabaul, Gazelle and Pomio, to state how much public funds they have allocated to churches for youth rehabilitation and empowerment programmes during their terms.

Jubilee said the youths’ irresponsible participation in social networks was an indicator that there was lack of government funding rehabilitation and empowerment programmes in all districts.

“I condemn the use of obscene language and slander in public domains such as Facebook or other social networks,” he said.

