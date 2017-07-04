ENB makes K7mil from tourism

By Shirley Mauludu

EAST New Britain generates about K7 million a year from tourism especially involving cruise ships, says ENB Tourism Authority chief executive officer Gard Renson.

He said money generated went to service providers such as site owners, bus owners and art and craft sellers. “On estimation, East New Britain make roughly about K7 million a year from tourism especially from cruise ship tourism. This estimation does not include visitors who come by air,” Renson said.

“This is an industry that knows no boundaries and can create quantum leaps for economic development that filters the benefits right down to the rural population.

“While the industry creates millions of job opportunities and boost GDP, there are no specific ways of developing the tourism industry.

“Tourism in Fiji, for example, is the biggest economic earner in the Pacific.

“The industry directly contributes US$622.2 million (K1.92 billion) to GDP. The industry directly employs about 42,000 and indirectly employs 119,000.”

He said Fiji as the bigger tourism player in the Pacific was far ahead of PNG.

“Our direct GDP is only US$113.2 million (K350 million),” he said

“Direct employment only stands at 18,000 and indirect employment at 52,000,” he said. “For Papua New Guinea or East New Britain for that matter, we are a small-time player in this lucrative industry.

“But then again, the opportunities for us to learn from the front-runners in this global industry is favourable for us to take stock of their short comings and perfect the industry to our advantage.”

Like this: Like Loading...