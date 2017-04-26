ENB, Manus overloading alert

POLICE in East New Britain and Manus have warned people that overloading of vehicles and hanging on the sides of moving trucks are illegal.

ENB acting police commander Senior Inspector Joseph Tabali said he was concerned about the overloading of vehicles and breaching of traffic rules during the campaign period so far. He warned campaign managers, candidates and supporters to observe road and traffic rules when they are campaigning using the public roads.

Tabali said people had been told so many times not to overload vehicles for safety reason.

“I have directed all police officers to be alert.”

