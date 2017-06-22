ENB medical stocks fine, new supplies expected soon

By ELIZABETH VUVU

EAST New Britain is managing to “keep its head above water” regarding its medicine stock, as it awaits its supply from Port Moresby, provincial health adviser Ben Mode says.

He said an “emergency supply” received in the first quarter of the year was keeping health facilities in the province going and they were “fine”.

He expects medical supplies sent from Port Moresby to arrive in the next three weeks.

They include malaria medicine from development partners such as Population Services International and the Burnet Institute, which is implementing the homebased management of malaria programme in ENB, funded by Global Fund.

Mode said the medicine stock level at the area medical store and provincial supply store was about 60 per cent.

He said some health facilities lacked drugs such as Panadol and antibiotics and were forced to send people to pharmacies in Kokopo town. The malaria supplies were also running out.

Meanwhile, the Angau Memorial Hospital in Lae is also still awaiting its medicine supply from Port Moresby.

Public relations officer Zaningo Theo said they were awaiting advice from the Health Department.

“Drugs available are given to some patients while others are advised to buy medicine at pharmacies,” Theo said.

