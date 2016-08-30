ENB needs govt help for viable transportation

EAST New Britain currently uses all modes of transport but is faced with challenges in improving facilities and infrastructure.

Acting provincial administrator Wilson Matava told the New Guinea Islands inter-connectivity workshop in Kokopo last week that support from national agencies was needed in improving infrastructure to keep the transport system viable and business could continue to be provided.

He said the Rabaul wharf was faced with the challenge of the build-up of silt from the volcano.

Matava said currently, more than 30 cruise ships visited ENB annually.

Provincial technical services advisor Charles Varvala, in giving a snapshot of the transport system in ENB, said there were 798km of roads categorised as national, roads including the New Britain Highway.

He said more data on roads in Pomio recently constructed still needed to be captured.

There are about 300 km of provincial roads especially in the Gazelle Peninsula area.

