ENB police arrest five murder suspects

FIVE suspects were arrested and charged by police for brutally murdering a man from the Gazelle district, East New Britain, after they suspected him of breaking into their stores and stealing goods.

Acting provincial police commander Senior Inspector Joseph Tabali said in Kokopo yesterday that they have been identified as Martin Luveana, 40, Gunavun Philip, 45, Tobata, 20 and Vulcan Michael, 19 all from Ravatavul 1 in Gazelle and Loil Likikus, 21 from Raluan 1 in Gazelle over the weekend.

They are currently in police custody and awaiting their court appearance at the Kokopo Committal Court.

The deceased was identified as Conrad Kutmidale, 40, from Ratavul ward along the Malabunga road in Toma-Vunadidir local level government.

He was suspected to be part of a group who allegedly broke into stores at the four-ways junction at Tokarongon and stole goods .

Tabali said the incident happened between 12.15am and 1.30am last Oct 26.

“The murder was brutal. The suspects allegedly attacked the deceased, chopping parts of his body off,” Tabali said.

He said the situation was unfortunate as the five suspects had taken the law into their hands, abused it and created more problems.

