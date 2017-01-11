ENB preparing to train unregistered elementary teachers

THE division of education in East New Britain is preparing to get unregistered elementary teachers in the province to undergo training this year.

Ludwina Lui from the division said while the Education department was still to advise of any training, the provincial education office was keen to prepare teachers for selection to do training.

She said these were unregistered teachers who were yet do elementary teacher training, but have been teaching for a number of years in various schools around the province.

Teachers were advised recently to bring their original Grade 10 or 12 certificates and copies of them to the division’s elementary section.

The division also wanted teachers to go to the education office with their teacher in charge, to ensure they could be identified as currently employed.

Lui said selected teachers would undergo training at the Bismarck Training Centre in the province.

She stressed that it was a prerequisite to have a Grade 12 qualification for selection to do training at the elementary teachers college. Grade 10 school leavers were advised to upgrade their qualifications.

Authorities in ENB have raised concerns over the need for improving teacher training for elementary school teachers so they were equipped with the best training skills to teach children at an early age.

There were also concerns that ENB has a lot of vacancies at elementary schools and those positions could only be filled by properly trained and skilled people.

