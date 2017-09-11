ENB raises funds to give UN developmental goals a boost

East New Britain provincial day celebrations in Port Moresby on Saturday were aimed at raising funds to conduct awareness on the United Nations sustainable development goals (SDG) in the province.

According to University of Papua New Guinea East New Britain Student’s Association president Jason Magel, funds raised will be used to assist ENB students in NCD to conduct SDG awareness programmes over the Christmas break back in their province.

He said a workshop had been conducted earlier this year by United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) officials to equip students who will be participating in the awareness with SDG material.

Magel said ENB’s SDG awareness campaign would be led by ENB students of UPNG and others from the Institute of Business Studies university, Don Bosco Technical Institute and Port Moresby Technical College.

