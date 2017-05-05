ENB sets policy for development

EAST New Britain has a policy to develop oil palm in certain areas of the province, according to Governor Ereman ToBaining Jnr.

ToBaining said this policy covered two districts – Gazelle and Pomio.

“We’ve got a policy in place. In Kokopo and Rabaul, the oil palm industry is not allowed. (Only) Gazelle and Pomio,” he said.

However, he said a local level government had recently allowed oil palm to be developed there.

“But today, the Bitapaka LLG in my electorate, with the good understanding with the landowner and of course the company, planted oil palm in that area covering around 4000 hectares,” he said.

ToBaining said the provincial government recognised landowner interests as well.

“With the partnership arrangement with the provincial government through the landowners, the provincial government had taken on board the landowners.”

