ENB to spend K96.9m on public service salaries

EAST New Britain expects to spend K96.9 million on public service salaries this year.

This is an increase of K22.6 million from K89.1 million last year and equates to about 38 per cent of the province’s money plan for 2017.

In this year’s budget, personal emolument will take up the largest slice among three major expenditure areas with 38 per cent while goods and services will get 27 per cent and the development budget 35 per cent.

With the current scenario, political leaders and officials in the provincial administration have been very vocal for public servants to serve diligently.

Governor Ereman ToBaining Jnr said the success of this year’s budget of K263,794, 280 would depend on how effectively the implementation machinery stepped up to the challenge of managing the process using the resources available.

Pomio MP, Elias Kapavore said ENB has hardworking public servants but there were some who really needed to commit themselves.

Kapavore suggested that district administrators in the four districts put in place measures to screen public servants not performing and to replace them with officers willing to work and serve.

Rabaul MP, Dr Allan Marat during last week’s dedication of public servants in the province, urged them to consider three important areas in relation to the positions they occupied and included the essence, issues affecting leadership, and the concept of development.

He said public servants must understand their respective positions if they were keen to bring about prosperity and development for the province.

Like this: Like Loading...