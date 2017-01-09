ENB tourism grown

TOURISM has grown steadily in East New Britain in the last two years but without much support from the Government, East New Britain tourism chief executive officer Gard Renson says.

He said few tour operators had tirelessly operated tourism activities at their own pace in the last decade despite little support from the government.

Renson said with recent commitment made by the Government to boost infrastructures to enhance tourism growth and development this year was a way forward and required implementation without delay.

It is understood the Government had consulted the World Bank to assist in funding infrastructures in East New Britain and Milne Bay as the main tourism hubs of the country.

Renson said East New Britain had already identified several tourism projects for the World Bank to fund.

Renson said these projects would be used by the bank as preliminary projects to indicate to its headquarters if East New Britain and Milne Bay were worth investing in.

“East New Britain tourism industry’s future looks very promising but needs the support of all stakeholders especially the provincial government to strategically plan for the development and growth of the industry.”

Renson said the industry had performed well in the province last year even though it did not undertake any vigorous strategic promotion and marketing at the international tourism market.

