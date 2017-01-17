ENB youths urged to use Facebook wisely

TWO leaders in East New Britain have been vocal about social media and urged youths to refrain from using abusive languages in the communities.

Member for Rabaul Dr Allan Marat has called on people to use Facebook wisely while, senior statesman and former premier Sir Ronald Tovue called on the youths to be mindful of the type of languages they used.

Marat called on the public to start building good relationships with friends, families and other people. He warned that there should not be any slander this year.

He urged the young people to start using Facebook wisely.

“We should not witness issues arising from the childish use of social media, he said”

“There should be respect and understanding among each other regarding important issues raised in the community using social media or other means of communication.

“This relationship should witness the lending of money without interest and should never see the acceptance of bribery.”

Marat said he would like to see 2017 a year of growth and change for a better multi-cultural society.

“The people must also respect and preserve the Mother Nature,” he said.

“Our environment gives us what we need to survive. So it is our duty to protect it.

“Try cut down on activities that are directly or indirectly affecting and polluting our land, sea and air environment.”

Sir Ronald said he had heard the Tolai Kuanua language badly abused and used in public places with no respect.

“It is against the customary laws of our ancestors,” he said.

“In the past, people have always been careful of the type of words they used.

“I am concerned that parents and community leaders have lacked responsibility to teach youths to respect others and the law.”

He also said that during his time, the Kuanua language was spoken well and people could really understand the meaning of what was said.

“However, today’s generation have mixed up Kuanua with Tok Pisin and English and it was very confusing,” Marat said.

“This has also affected the learning of children.”

