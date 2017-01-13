encounter-with-the-amish-in-ohio

By Patrick Matbob

OUR Honda SUV whizzed through State Route 39 that meandered over this vast expanse of farm land with plots of green corn, driedbrown hay, and gentle rolling hills covered in parts by lush forests.

At intervals solid double storey homes, massive barns and silos of Swiss architecture came into view, as well as herds of cattle and horses grazing peacefully behind low white

wooden fences.

The wide blue summer sky dotted by patches of white clouds presented a picturesque view of the Amish Country in Ohio.

We left Ohio University in Athens that morning and were heading for Sugarcreek to spend a few days there.

As we shot up a gentle rise the sight before us was like nothing we had ever seen before – except in historybooks and western movies.

A shiny black buggy drawn by a horse plodded along with some children in the back; their parents up front. We slowed down to pass them and the children smiled and waved at us, equally curious to see our strange faces and attire from 19 different countries around the world.

We represented India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Nepal, China, Mongolia, Africa, Russia, Estonia, South America and Oceania.

We were university scholars participating in the Study of the United States (SUSI) programme at Ohio University.

This was our first encounter with members of the Amish community whom we were going to learn more about in the next couple of days as we stayed at Sugarcreek.

To see the Amish riding around in ancient horse-drawn buggies on well paved modern highways in one of the most advanced countries ignite dour curiosity.

Why would a group of people shun the American dream to persist in the old ways of living? Do they not want to embrace the technological advancements that had eased the modern ways of living? We could not wait to learn more about them.

We were privileged next day to meet up with Lester Beachy, a middle-aged man wearing a brown beard minus a moustache, which is the typical demeanor of an Amish man of his age.

Lester and Mary Beachy (no relation), a warm motherly figure, gave us a short and detailed introduction to the Amish way of life.

The Amish trace their heritage to the Reformation period when Luther in Germany and Zwingli in Switzerland were bringing changes to the church. Not satisfied with the changes, a group in Switzerland formed their own church and called themselves Swiss Brethren but later, because of their emphasis on adult instead of infant baptism, became known as Anabaptists (rebaptisers).

The Swiss Anabaptists developed in two parallel streams – those following Jakob Amman became known as Amish or Amish Mennonite.

In the 18th century the Amish Mennonites began migrating to United States. They now populate 30 states, and some are in Canada.

The Amish way of life can be described as life on the slow lane, and is based on their Christian beliefs.

“We believe the Bible has all the answers in life,” says Lester.

He says they seem slow in embracing changes because their decisions are based on three things – faith, family and land.

What they accept or reject is based on whether it will help to nourish their faith, benefit their family and improve their land. Anything else is rejected.

However, they are quick to point out that it does not mean they reject all modern technology and ways of doing things.

For instance, their option to use buggies and horses to move around does not mean they reject modern transportation.

“We do not believe the automobile is wrong in itself – it is the fast-paced lifestyle that we wish to avoid. By refraining from owning a car, we endeavour to live a more slow-paced life,” says Lester.

With modern technology pressing them on all sides and threatening their plain lifestyle, Amish do make changes. The challenge is to not let technology control them.

If they have to make a change, then their church has to decide. It is the responsibility of the church to make and maintain standards known as ordnung for the Amish to live by.

To make a major change in church ordnung, community members will vote for it and if it is 100 per cent unanimous, then the change will be made.

As a result some Amish people do use modern technology and equipment on their farms because it is profitable. Other technologies, however, have no appeal.

“I see people walking around with cell phones all the time,” says Mary.

“To me it is such a burden. You don’t miss what you don’t have.”

But she admits that today they have gas to warm their homes and run the fridge and ice boxes unlike before. And they have milking machines to help them milk cows because, she says that unlike before, today you have to milk 42 cows to make a decent living. “We believe that the Bible is God’s words to man. We believe that’s how God reached everyone,” says Lester.

Their hope of heaven does not depend on works, but on faith.

“That’s why we choose to live the way we do”.

The Amish are also conscientious objectors to war. Based on their faith, they refrain from bearing arms.

“We pay our taxes and try to obey the laws of our land, but if our government asks us to kill, we decline in an honourable way,” says Lester.

He said this was why the Amish men generally did not grow moustache, only beards. The moustache is associated with the military.

On gender roles, men and women perform different roles which have the same value in God’s eyes.

“I believe the greatest responsibility lies on us men. If we love our wife with a sacrificial love, she will find it easier to let us lead, and thus to fulfill her own role.”

Education for the young Amish children usually ends at Grade 8 then the girls work with their mothers, and boys with their fathers in the fields to learn their trade. The training is basically to teach values to their children, which the Amish believe is the most important thing that a person should have.

Families and children are valued highly.

“That is one of the main reasons we don’t have television in our homes. There is too great a potential for harm – too much trash and immorality.

If we value our children, we will try to protect them from harm,” says Lester.

The Amish’s slow response to change was again observed during our visit to their 126 year-old weekly newspaper, The Budget.

Founded by John Miller in 1890,

The Budget does not employ journalists.

Instead it has 600 subscribers around the world who send in stories for each issue. The stories are usually hand written and either mailed or faxed to the newspaper and are basically about life on the farm, weddings, deaths, births, etc.

A typical example of the type of stories written is this one by a seventh grade student in the July 13 edition that starts:

Howdy, again. Kody Jackson here.

I got a real cool story for you that took place in late October…

The Budget,unlike many struggling newspapers in the world, continues to have a bright future because of its loyal subscribers worldwide who get the paper each

week.

In fact, The Budget has been likened to Facebook for the Amish and Mennonite communities; it connects them – many of whom have no electricity or phones – to stay in touch with friends and family.

Coincidently, during our visit The Budget was experiencing a change in its production process; it was going high tech and embracing desktop publishing technology.

Up until this year, the newspaper was produced using the old hot metal and phototypesetting technology.

This ancient method was replaced 30 years ago by desktop publishing technology that was designed in the US!

The beliefs and the slow-paced lifestyle of the Amish is a stark contrast to the fast, glittering and ever-changing modern cultures of US cities. And here lies the strength of the US democracy that can allow vastly different and sometimes opposing cultures to exist side by side.

Like this: Like Loading...