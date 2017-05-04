Endurance racing returns

PORT Moresby is set to hold the Skel Rice 3 Peaks Race next Saturday, starting at the Royal Papua Yacht Club.

With Fairfax Harbour as the perfect backdrop, athletes and racing yachts will set out to sail, swim and mountain race “the three peaks of Port Moresby.”

Club commodore Kilroy Genia said that the RPYC was pleased to host such popular events, with this race being the biggest of the year.

“This is a showcase event for the club which combines the endurance of runners, swimming and A-class racing crews.

“The fleet races from inside Fairfax Harbour, stopping at Manubada Island and Lolorua Island, where runners swim ashore and race to the top of each island before returning to their boats which then race on. The final peak is a gruelling run up Burns Peak before returning to the Yacht Club for a rousing welcome at the finish line.”

For details, email rpyc.com.pg.

Like this: Like Loading...