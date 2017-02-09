Energy sector remains untapped

ABOUT 90 per cent of the country’s energy sector remain untapped, an official says.

Chairman of the PNG’s inaugural petroleum and energy summit organising committee Peter Koim said there were areas of the country’s energy sector that needed to be tapped into.

He noted some key objective of organising the summit which included;

Showcase important role of PNG in the energy spectrum in the Asia/ Pacific region;

focus on the contribution that PNG makes towards development and use of clean energy;

harness opportunities to promote and market PNG’s hydrocarbons resource base;

expose medium and long-term opportunities to become a major LNG producer;

provide access to key international players into the dynamic energy potential of PNG; and,

Provide links between resource owners and PNG to potential investors and energy technology providers.

“We have not given enough prominence to the energy sector,” Koim said.

“There are different forms of energy source – geothermal, biomass, wind, solar – that has been in the corner. One of the key objectives is to give prominence to the energy sector by bringing this summit to PNG.

“We have to tell the world that Papua New Guinea is not only producing LNG or clean energy to sell to the neighboring countries. We are also helping to reduce carbon emissions in the wider global environment.”

