ALLOW me to express discontentment over those candidates who are vying for the governor-general’s post. Some of these candidates are very old, including Sir Pato Kakarya and Ted Diro. Can there be a restriction on the age of candidates for this vice-regal post? Those who are too old should not be concerned about running for public office but spend quality time with their families.

Nick Tyson

Port Moresby

