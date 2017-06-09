Enforcement of plastic ban yet to be seen: Firm

By LUKE KAMA

EFFECTIVE enforcement of regulations that ban non-biodegradable plastic shopping bags is yet to be seen and felt, according to one of the local manufacturers.

Colorpak Limited, local manufacturer and importer of plastic bags, thongs, mattresses and other polyester products, told The National yesterday that the ban was imposed by the government through the Conservation and Environment Protection Authority (Cepa).

“The ban has been imposed already and it is in effect now. But really seeing whether the government carefully monitors the imports into the country to ensure only permit holders import or whether the plastics imported are biodegradable, is something the government will really have to do,” the company’s factory manager Rajesh Desai said.

“Once the ban was imposed, we applied for permits and have paid permit fees and received our permits.

“But as it is, we are yet to feel the reality of this ban being in place in the country and that is something the Government will really have to do.”

According to statements from Cepa last year, plastic shopping bags in general have been a concern in countries around the world because of their environmental hazardousness as a solid waste.

Its chemical life and composition possess a significant threat and concerns to fish, turtles and the marine and terrestrial animals and a litter problem to humans.

PNG is immensely affected by the increasing non-biodegradable solid wastes through improper management and use of the plastic shopping bags.

Cepa, as the mandated agency, is enforcing the ban under section 12 of the Environment Regulation 2011, which prohibits the import, sales and distribution of non-biodegradable plastic shopping bags in the country. A former employee of Cepa who was in-charge of the ban, Ricks Tanda, said about 100 permits were issued since the ban.

“But there is lack of mechanism in place at Cepa to ensure effective implementation and compliance,” he said.

