Enforcement unit commended

I WRITE to commend our enforcement unit comprising Police, PNG Customs, Labour, Investment Promotion Authority, Central Bank, National Capital District Commission and Lae Metropolitan Command for doing an excellent job last week.

Your united efforts have saved the State of millions of kina in lost taxes.

You are a bunch of great achievers who have heart for the country.

Those aliens got what they deserved.

How on earth will they be declaring K500 in profit for a year?

PNG is the land of milk and honey.

Top management of these departments and enterprises are encouraged to fully resource officers to continue the exercise.

Treasurer Charles Abel should ensure this happens as it’s all part of his 100-day plan.

Biri Ekopia

Port Moresby

