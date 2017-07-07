Enga awaits security team

By JAMES GUMUNO

ELECTORAL officials in Enga are waiting for security personnel to arrive before polling can start in the province.

Enga provincial police commander acting Superintendent George Kakas said that about 700 security personnel were still in Hela and Southern Highlands.

Kakas said that while the roll-over security forces were yet to arrive, it gave time to the polling officials to do pre-counting and packing of ballot papers.

He said the pre-counting started on Tuesday and continued yesterday in Wabag town.

He said that the pre-counting was supposed to start last Friday but did not eventuate because candidates came in with all sorts of demands and stopped the count.

Kakas said that candidates came up with many demands every day after false allegations posted on Facebook about fake ballot papers and boxes being circulated in the province.

He said they attended to the demands and the candidates and voters knew that speculation about the circulation of fake ballot papers and boxes was just that.

He said the candidates agreed and put extra security feature on the ballot boxes by putting their signatures inside and outside the boxes for easy identification.

Kakas said that the polling in the province was to start yesterday or today.

