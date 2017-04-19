Enga development backed

By GIDEON LAPAN

ENGA Governor Sir Peter Ipatas says the province’s development in the next five years will see the dawn of a new era for those who are sceptical of the trend of development in the province.

Sir Peter told a huge crowd including World Health Organisation (WHO) country representative Dr Pieter van Maaren, who was in the province to donate a tuberculosis scanner in Wabag on April 12, that his vision for the province was to make Enga a health and education hub in the country.

Sir Peter’s fruitful policy in education is paralleled by a policy focus on health for three years now.

Sir Peter, quoting the idiom “Rome was not built in a day”, said Enga, under his leadership, has developed for the better.

“After 20 years, WHO is in the province,” he said.

“We’ve got the Israelis, after 20 years we’ve got the Chinese, Asian Development Bank is now coming into the province to work on four aid posts in the province at the cost of K4.1 million each.

“The Australian government is working here in the province spending K4.5 million at the Enga School of Nursing.

“The Australian government is also building classrooms in 12 schools.

“Do not think that Enga will change in one go.

“It has taken us 20 years to lay the right foundation.

“We have now attracted attention from donors, attention from the government agencies and the Government itself, and they are here to develop Enga.

“I can tell you that for the next five years, Enga’s development will be at faster rate than most people think.”

The governor called on the people of Enga not politicise the policy on education, saying it was unbecoming of those who had benefited to take to social media to curse the very policy that has become an envy of the rest of Papua New Guinea.

Like this: Like Loading...