Enga economy rises

ENGA’S economy has seen a boom in activities as a result of the provincial government’s consistent focus on prioritising education, according to an educationist.

Wabag Primary School head teacher Mark Sakol, a long time educationist, said about K1 million was circulated in the provincial capital daily. This includes money coming in from remittances from outside of the province because working Engans are sending money back to their families in Enga.

Sakol said about K1 million exchanges hands within Wabag every day and attributed this to the successful education policy.

“We have more money coming into this province every day, when parents and families are going to the post office to withdraw money and go shopping, eventually we are going to have a human traffic jam in town,” he said.

“These are people with money shopping in town and how is the money coming in? The foundation is education for 20 years.”

Sir Peter earlier said the Enga government’s policy drive in the next five years would be on creating economic opportunities for the people of Enga but without shifting away from its focus in education.

