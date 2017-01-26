Enga hospital records rise in sexually-transmitted diseases

SEXUALLY-transmitted infection cases seen at the Enga Provincial Hospital is increasing, according to Sister Elizabeth Dominic.

Dominic told The National that the clinic received 15 to 20 STI (sexually-transmitted disease) patients a day apart from other cases. Every year, the number has gone up from the previous year. “Social life is the cause. But we can’t stop people from having a social life. So our message is abstain and wait till marriage – or use a condom,” she said.

“We have one-to-one counselling at the clinic, health awareness and use Radio Enga to give out STI and HIV statistics and inform people on all that.” She said the clinic staff would have a training next week so that they can better handle STI and HIV cases which arise during the election period.

Dominic said the week-long training would be on exposure prophylaxis of STI and HIV cases, and ways to quickly respond to them and pregnancy. “For people who do not know how to use a condom, we must teach them the importance of condoms for HIV and STI,” she said.

“Pregnancy for those believed to have slept with an infected partner must seek our help within the 72 hours.

“We can treat and protect them within the first 72 hours. They must come quickly to us because within this time, we have chances of protecting them.”

She said the training was a good initiative by Enga provincial disease control team that would equip health workers in the province to handle HIV and STI cases.

