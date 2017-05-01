Enga IBS Uni graduates 50

By GIDEON LAPAN

MORE than 50 students attained a Southern Cross University (SCU) recognised degrees in Information Technology and Business from Institute of Business Studies University in Enga.

IBS University Vice-Chancellor Edward Silva said Enga was privileged to have an international university graduating in Papua New Guinea for the first time.

The event was graced by the presence of the Chancellor of the SCU Nick Burton Taylor, SCU vice-chancellor Professor Adam Shoemaker, Australian high commissioner to Papua New Guinea Bruce Davis, Enga Governor Sir Peter Ipatas and other important dignitaries.

Accolades from speakers during the occasion flowed from speaker to speaker as a huge crowd gathered in a huge tent at the Irelya campus.

Austrian High Commissioner, joining the chorus of praises, said the institution to institution relationship between IBS and Southern Cross University served as a model for other institutions in Papua New Guinea and Australia that were seeking closer collaboration.

“The Southern Institute of Business Affiliation as meant the institute became the first of its kind in Papua New Guinea to offer internationally recognised bachelor’s degree programmes,” Davis said.

He expressed his gratitude for building such a strong and healthy relationship.

“Your joint achievements are admirable and cause for optimism about the future that the two countries will share” he said.

Since its inception, 44 graduated in 2015 and 42 graduated in 2016,

Institute of Business Studies was elevated to university status in December last year by the national government in recognition for its unique delivery of excellence in education, training and research.

Like this: Like Loading...