Enga mothers’, children’s wards receive assistance

THE Bank South Pacific is continuing its efforts to improve the lives of women and children through its community projects.

The projects this year are chosen in line with empowering women and children.

The bank’s staff in Wabag provided a new laundry and waiting area for the mothers’ and children’s wards at the Immanuel Lutheran Hospital in Wapenamanda, Enga. The staff volunteered over the weekends to clean the project site and assist the contractor to complete the painting.

They donated a television set to the ward.

Wabag branch manager Theresa Pilamp said they were glad “our efforts and contribution to the community will go a long way in ensuring that mothers and children who are admitted here can focus on treatment and recovery”.

“Our community project aims to leave lasting changes and better experience for the people who use these facilities,” she said.

Meanwhile, the bank’s Port Moresby branch staff presented cooking utensils and opened a newly constructed hauswin at the Moale Four Square Church in Kaugere.

The Moale Haus is an orphanage run by the church and has been in operation for more than 10 years.

It runs literacy programmes for the community and caters for orphans and the homeless.

Staff at the Popondetta branch also renovated a classroom and installed a new water tank for Popondetta Elementary School in Northern.

