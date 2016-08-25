Enga does not need new hospital

I WRITE to express my dissatisfaction on the decision by the National Government and Enga Provincial Government to build a new hospital in the province.

Right now, we do not need a new hospital but need upgrading of existing hospitals so that would help improve the health services to the people.

Once upgraded with installment of new equipment and facilities then one of them can be declared a provincial hospital.

Currently, Enga has three well established hospitals – Mambisanda Lutheran Immanuel Hospital in Wapenamanda district, Wabag General Hospital and Sopas Adventist Hospital, both in Wabag district- that have been providing quality healthcare services to the people for many years.

The millions of kina budgeted for this new hospital must be channeled to these existing hospitals.

The funding must also include health centres and aid posts to improve service delivery and the standard of health in the province.

The provincial government must take heed that building a new five-star hospital will not solve the poor health delivery in the province.

While it may solve some, it will still need facilities and equipment that the existing hospitals do not have.

Waimin Tsak, Via email