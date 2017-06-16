Enga police ready for polling

ENGA police have completed three weeks of intensive training and are ready to go out on polling duties.

Provincial police commander acting Superintendent George Kakas said yesterday that there were 300 regular and 300 reservist policemen and women involved.

Kakas said the training included physical exercises and route marches, refresher courses on election-related laws and the conduct of those involved in the election process, radio handling, and medical check-ups by doctors from Wabag Hospital.

He said the training was conducted and supervised by provincial training officer Sergeant Jean Ponga and it helped the officers to be physically and mentally fit for their election roles.

“Their lives are important, I want to know their general health conditions before sending them off into remote and difficult terrain to conduct elections in the province and other two neighbouring provinces,” he said.

Kakas said that those with health problems will be allowed to do light duties.

A batch of 300 policemen and women will assist their colleague in Hela and Southern Highlands, starting at Hela on June 26 then Southern Highlands on June 30 before moving back to Enga.

The other 300 officers will remain in the province to maintain law and order there.

