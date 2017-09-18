Enga policemen clear roadblock set by clans

ENGA provincial police commander George Kakas and his men have been clearing a road-block set up by disgruntled clansmen near Wabag town on Independence Day.

Kakas said: “When everyone was celebrating the Independence anniversary throughout Enga, which was reportedly reasonably peaceful, I was busy attempting to clear up a massive roadblock set up by tribesmen from the Kii clan of the Kunalin tribe of Surunki which had cut off Laiagam, Kandep and Porgera since Sept 12.”

The roadblock was set up by clansmen from the Kii sub clan of the Kunalin tribe after claiming that police failed to arrest a member of the Mobile Squad 11 of Wabag who had shot dead a youth from their clan during a looting incident in Wabag town on Aug 14.

“Immediately after the shooting incident, the body was dumped at the Wabag police station gate. I personally addressed the relatives of the deceased who was identified as Isaiah Puluk Lyaimbi, a 20-year-old student attending Kopen Secondary School.

“I gave my assurance that no one was above the law and that I would institute investigations right away. An investigative team was formed to investigate the allegations and to take the necessary actions.

“The tribesmen after seeing no action after three weeks decided to set up roadblocks apparently in a bid to have me order the arrest of the policeman they alleged was involved.

“I went to Surunki to address the disgruntled tribesmen on two occasions last week. The last one was on Friday, Sept 15 to remove the roadblock, stating to them that the law was taking its course and that it was the sole duty of the police officer directed by me to carry out the investigations.

“Only after evidence was collected and he has made an assessment and believe he has reasonable grounds would he decide on the arrest and possible charges and report to me his findings. That part, I explained, was done, and was already being executed and they need only to report to the CID office to get updates.

“By blocking the road, they had resorted to illegal means and were holding everyone to ransom, especially the commuters from the Western end of Enga and, giant Porgera mine which is on the brink of shutting down as a result of diminishing fuel supplies in the last five days.

“I warned that I would not be swayed or coerced by such antics and illegal means to receive their objective and warned them to clear up the road block by 4.06 that afternoon (Sept 15).

“I also informed them that results of the investigations would be made known to them by Monday, Sept 18 (today).”

