Enga shooting condemned

WITH regards to the shooting of police officers in Enga, I condemn those who did it.

Governor Sir Peter Ipatas have for years invested heavily on human resources in the province. Engans dominate higher institutions in the country especially universities and positions in government departments and private sectors.

They lead the country in business and yet their bad actions also top the country. They should have a lot more educated people who are wise than in any other provinces.

Engan-educated people, business people and their leaders must unite to take the province and its people forward.

Gremai Dabre, Lae

