Enga spent K300mil on education: Governor

Enga has spent K300 million on education over the last 20 years, says Governor Sir Peter Ipatas.

He revealed this to more than 2000 people during the fifth Enga Teachers’ College graduation at Irelya near Wabag last Friday.

Sir Peter said when he became governor in 1997, his government chose to prioritise education as the way forward to drive socio-economic development.

He said the province had come a long way over the years.

It had built up its student enrolment in learning institutions from a mere 10,000 to 115,000 ranging from elementary to tertiary institutions.

Sir Peter said that with the support of the national government he would continue to push for further infrastructure development in Enga schools and education institutions.

It is part of his plan to make Enga an “education hub” in the country.

“No one had ever thought that we would have a teachers’ college,” Sir Peter said.

“Yet we have graduated more than 600 teachers in the last eight years.

“This is a milestone achievement that the people of Enga should be proud of.”

Guests at the graduation included Minister for Higher Education Research, Science and Technology Pila Niningi, Teaching Service Commission representatives and University of Goroka officials.

