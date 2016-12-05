Engage in public debate

I HAVE heard of intending candidates doing their best to lure votes by contributing to funerals expenses, compensation, paying airfares and school fees. That could be a best strategic but it is not the right and proper way. If you are an intending candidate, please try and organise a public forum and do a presentation of your policies on how you will fix or develop your electorate. Invite professionals, scholars, policy makers, public servants and citizens to attend. Prepare a Q&A session for the public to ask you about your development policies and programmes. If you do this then the people will regard you as a candidate with potential to lead and manage the affairs of your electorate. If not then you are only interested in entering parliament to benefit yourself and your relatives.

Jerry Marai, Waigani, NCD

