Engineer clarifies reissuing of numbers

DIGICEL PNG reactivates and re-issues mobile telephone numbers to another customer after it has not been used for more than two months, an inquest has been told.

Engineer Anton Purkikil was

giving evidence at the coronial inquest in Kokopo into the public servants and two boat crews who went missing in the waters of Pomio, East New Britain, in 2013.

Purkikil was explaining how people are using the numbers of the missing people.

He said if a customer had a mobile number and it has not been used for more than two months, it would be reactivated and issued to another customer.

That customer will have that same number but with a different serial number.

Purkikil said to get a very new mobile number, one has to go through the regulator NICTA.

It will be approved by the National Board of Communication.

Magistrate Bruce Tasikul who is conducting the inquest said the expert explanation from Purkikil cleared doubts expressed by the relatives of missing men.

A National Maritime Safety Authority (NMSA) official said life jackets used by the missing people were not sanctioned by NMSA and sold in shops for recreational purposes.

They could not save a person from drowning.

Like this: Like Loading...