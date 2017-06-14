Engineers fixing generator issues: PPL

PNG Power Limited (PPL) is addressing the generator issues in Alotau, acting chief executive officer Alex Oa says.

Responding to questions on the continuous blackouts in Alotau which were affecting business houses and government offices, including the provincial electoral office, Oa said that two of the units (engines) had broken down at the Alotau power station.

He said there were a total of seven units at the power station in Alotau but with the two units down, there was heavy load-shedding which resulted in the ongoing blackouts.

Oa said one of the 12 new generators that were recently purchased by PPL was dispatched to Alotau and had arrived.

He said that PPL needed a new transformer for the new generator to be utilised.

“There are technical issues with regards to the new generator which our engineers are working on,” Oasaid.

