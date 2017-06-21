Engineers repair damaged submarine cable

THE damaged submarine cable PPC 1 was repaired on Sunday by engineers allowing internet traffic to resume without disruption between Madang, Guam and Sydney, according to Telikom PNG.

Engineers from Telikom and Tyco carried out the repairs on the cable ship Reliance.

“The Tyco engineers on the ship and local Telikom engineers at the Madang Cable Landing Station worked tirelessly since the arrival of the repair ship to restore the PPC1 submarine cable,” a company statement said.

The ship sent a Remote Operated Vehicle to the sea bed to locate, assess and pull up the damaged cable.

“Around 40 meters of the cable was damaged and was replaced by an additional 150 meters, giving extra slack lying on the sea bed,” the statement said.

“With favourable weather conditions and clear visibility along our coastline, the work was completed without any major issues and the cable restored sooner than expected.

“The cable was connected and extensive testing was done between the Madang CLS and Guam to Sydney. The cable was still on the ship to ensure the performance was within acceptable operating standards.

“The cable was slowly lowered to the seabed before final testing. Live traffic was added onto the restored cable at around 9.30pm on Sunday.”

