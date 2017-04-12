Engineers repair road

By ELIAS LARI

A BUSINESSMAN has come to the aid of the people of Wurup-Kaip in the Anglimp-South Waghi electorate of Jiwaka by funding the repair of a road damaged by floodwaters.

Josesh Teng, a civil engineer, paid K135,000 for culverts to reconnect the section of the road washed away by the River Pekem last year.

Teng was assisted by fellow engineer Berry Kei and others.

The people were unable to use the road linking Wara Wau to Waghi Bridge and had to use the Ramba Rot Road to reach Mt Hagen.

The tribes affected were from Kuli, Roni, Kaulga, Nemi, Mananga, Dena, Kopi, Nokpa and Moge.

Chief executive officer of the Anglimp–South Waghi District Development Authority Albert Kininga said the district had been trying to repair the road but the people were not cooperating. It was why the road was not repaired.

Teng said the road had been re-opened and the people were happy.

“Road and bridges are a priority for the people and I’m happy to see that the road is reopened to the public,” Teng said.

The road repair will help the people to have access to markets and motive business activities.

