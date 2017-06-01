Engineers set Port Moresby beachfront completion date

THE development of Ela Beach in Port Moresby is expected to be completed by August 2018.

Cardno engineering manager Johann Mouton said the project began four months ago and was in the reclamation stage which should be completed by December.

“The next stage is to service the corridor where we will put in five underground services – water, electricity, storm water drainage, sewage and telecommunications,” he said.

“The third stage is to redirect the road to the new road and the exiting lane will be upgraded. The 1.2km road will be developed and the beachfront will be expanded by 800m.”

Mouton said they would put out a tender for the replanting of trees and landscaping of the area and the sports field.

“My guess is that the infrastructure will be completed 12 months from now and the landscaping will be completed about August 2018,” he said.

Meanwhile, Moresby South MP and Sports Minister Justin Tkatchenko said the Ela Beach development was a National Capital District Commission-sanctioned project.

“The design is from the strand in Townsville, Australia concept, working with the Townsville City Council and NCD to produce one of the best projects.”

