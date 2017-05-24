English city attack outrages O’Neill

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill has expressed “deep concern and outrage” over the multiple deaths and injuries caused by a bomb blast in the British city of Manchester yesterday.

He said resources of the international community must be used to bring those behind the attack to justice.

“The cowards who would perpetrate such a sickening attack cannot claim to represent any religion or any legitimate cause,” O’Neill said.

“Many of the victims were children, with their full lives ahead of them, who have been murdered in such a disgusting and brutal act.

“The people of PNG offer our prayers and our hopes of survival for those injured.

“We extend our sincere sympathies and condolences to the families of those who were killed, particularly the families of the young children.

“PNG stands with our partners in the international community to strengthen action to deal with and prevent terrorist acts, and to hunt down the people who take part in or sponsor terrorist activities.”

O’Neill said officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs were working with their counterparts in the British government to confirm whether any PNG citizens had been affected by the attack.

