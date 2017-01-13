Enlist gun convicts

OFTEN we read in the newspapers, hear and see on television stories of gun-loving individuals who arm themselves and terrorise innocent people. Some are caught and put behind bars to serve their terms. Instead of just looking after them, make use of them. Authorities should check the background information on the particular crime offenders, identify and pick them. Put them in a group, train them as a special forces team and send them on international peace-keeping force missions to fight on the frontline. In that way they will satisfy their desire to use guns at the same time serve their country.

Anti-Gun

Lae

Like this: Like Loading...