Enough is enough, Eastern Highlands

REGARDING the election petition filed against Eastern Highlands Governor Peter Numu, as a community leader from Henganofi district I would like to inform the people of Eastern Highlands that we have always been having similar situations.

When Julie Soso was in office, the delivery of services was also affected when she faced court action in a situation similar to this.

Enough is enough, and I want to call on leaders in the province to put their differences aside and support Governor Numu.

We have started to see some cleaning-up done in the short time that he has been in office, and those using public properties as their own will be exposed.

That’s how we should move the province forward.

Trohini

Henganofi district,

EHP

