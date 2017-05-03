Enough is enough, it’s time for change

I write in reference to the article written by Kendy via email published in Friday’s The National which I agree with.

I therefore will appeal to all Hood point villages (Hula, Makerupu, Kamali, Kalo, Alewai, Irupara, Babaka and Kaparoko) that let’s not make the same mistake again.

Enough is enough. The sitting MP Ano Pala has not distributed the DSIP funds in the right way.

Let’s make the right choice now or will suffer for another five years.

Lakavagi Vealokavaria

Vula’a Melo

Like this: Like Loading...