Enough sweet talk, we must vote for change

THIS is regarding comments made by Local Level Council Pere Enara during the campaign rally for Sir Puka Temu at Maopa village published in The National on May 10.

Council Pere Enara mentioned that Sir Puka has being delivering services at Aroma including roads infrastructure, health services and schools.

I am disappointed.

No health centre available along Aroma Coast which has made patients to travel all the way to Kupiano Station or Port Moresby to seek medical attention; and,

Aroma Primary School buildings are rotting away. Only two new classrooms are built before 2012 General Election.

Election is the time for sweet talks.

I am calling on all Maopa people, if we need change, change the current MP.

Maopa Melo

Like this: Like Loading...