‘Ensure that PMVs are roadworthy’

By NAOMI WASE

ROAD Traffic Authority chief executive officer Nelson Terema has called on owners of public vehicles to make sure their vehicles are roadworthy.

“The PMV owners, drivers and their crews, as well as taxi drivers, need to consider the safety of the public,” Terema told The National.

Terema said some vehicles were not roadworthy but still operating.

“We will try to get them out of the way. PMV owners must know very well that they cannot put anyone’s life at risk,” he said.

Terema advised vehicles owners to make sure their drivers were licensed to operate public transport such as buses and taxis.

The RTA is reviewing all functions it inherited from the National Road Safety Council and the Land Transport Board.

These include licensing of PMVs, taxis and heavy freight vehicles, vehicle inspections, registration and driver licensing.

The authority is working on improving procedures for each of these functions.

