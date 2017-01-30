Ensure principles are followed, says Cannings

THE job of a judge and the National Court and members of the justice system is to ensure six principles are followed, Madang resident judge Justice David Cannings says.

He said information, knowledge, education, understanding, empowerment and respect were the principles that were needed to be followed by every member of the justice system.

Cannings said that during the opening of the legal year at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Madang.

“Everyone should cherish these principles, don’t take them for granted. Take comfort in them and have confidence in the justice system,” he said.

Inmates from Beon jail, lawyers, members of the police force and correctional service, district and village court magistrates, and National Court staff led by Cannings enjoyed the Sunday morning service with the congregation of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in town.

Cannings said everything that happened in a court was important and affected individuals.

“Everyone has the right to come in and see what is happening, to learn from it, understand and share that knowledge,” he said.

Cannings shared an experience in 2006 when the National Court first sat in Kandrian in West New Britain.

He said the people were scared of the court sitting and all fled when the court started.

Cannings said the law was for everybody and they should feel free to enter the court house and build confidence in the justice system.

